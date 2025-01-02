Liverpool eyeing Mbeumo and Semenyo for summer market

Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
Liverpool may be keen on making moves for Premier League duo Bryan Mbeumo and Antoine Semenyo this winter or next summer.

The Reds are top of the table and are not resting on their laurels under new boss Arne Slot.

Per Sky Sports, both Semenyo and Mbeumo will be monitored in the coming months.

Semenyo is starring for Bournemouth, while Mbeumo impresses for Brentford in the top flight.

The Reds may only sign one of the two, and that may also depend on the futures of Mohamed Salah or Darwin Nunez.

If one or both of those players leaves in the summer, they may target Mbeumo or Semenyo.

