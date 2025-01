Liverpool, Man Utd in hunt for Bournemouth fullback Kerkez

Liverpool are lining up a move for Bournemouth fullback Milos Kerkez.

The Reds are seeking an eventual successor for veteran left-back Andrew Robertson.

Advertisement Advertisement

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is reporting Liverpool and Manchester United are both interested in the Hungary international.

Bournemouth are resigned to losing Kerkez, either in January or this summer.

For Liverpool, Kerkez is one of several options they're considering for left-back.