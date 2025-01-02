Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
Arsenal learn price for Brentford attacker Mbeumo
Arsenal will have to pay a hefty fee if they want to sign Brentford star Bryan Mbeumo.

The forward is not one the Bees want to part with midway through the season.

Given his importance to manager Thomas Frank, a minimum fee of £50 million would be needed.

Only for such a sum, per GiveMeSport, would Brentford even consider selling Mbeumo.

The striker does only have 18 months left on his contract at the London outfit.

However, any reasonably priced sale would have to happen in the summer, when the Bees can secure a replacement.

