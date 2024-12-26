Bournemouth ponder replacement options for Kerkez

AFC Bournemouth defender Milos Kerkez could be in line for a huge move this winter.

The Premier League side are said to be preparing to make a big sale, but not yet.

Per Graeme Bailey, the likes of Manchester City may be after Kerkez, but they may have to be patient.

Bournemouth would prefer to do the sale in the summer, as they can bed in a replacement by then.

They are being linked with a move for Argentine left-back Julio Soler, of Lanus, who is also wanted by Liverpool.

"Manchester United and Liverpool looked at Soler over the summer, he's a very good player," he told Rousing the Kop.

"United have signed Diego Leon now so their interest has waned, I think Liverpool are still looking at him but I'm told that Bournemouth are trying to do it (sign Soler) in January.

"That doesn't mean Bournemouth will be open to letting Kerkez go in January, as they're expecting him to move on in the summer for a hefty profit. No club is confirmed favourite as yet, we know he's on Liverpool's list, but no more than that at this stage and I'm not convinced Richard Hughes will want to do a lot of business at Bournemouth.

"Unless the deal is 100 per cent right for Liverpool, I don't think he'll pursue it. That's not to say Kerkez won't be."