Liverpool defender Quansah ready to take "next step"

Paul Vegas
Jarell Quansah has hinted he could be on the move from Liverpool this summer.

The defender is being linked with Bayer Leverkusen and Newcastle United.

And Quansah told the Athletic:  “From Bristol Rovers (on loan in 2023) until now, to put perspective and look back I’m in a very good position to take the next step.

"It comes with working hard and staying focused on what I can control.

“As for the future, it’ll put me in the best stead if I just keep my head down and keep working.”

