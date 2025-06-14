Tribal Football
Most Read
Chelsea transfer-list NINE senior players
Man United reignite interest in Napoli's Victor Osimhen
Real Madrid eye Man City ace Rodri after Martin Zubimendi rejection
Emiliano Martinez 'waiting for Man United' despite Galatasaray interest

BREAKDOWN: How Wirtz's record fee will be paid by Liverpool

Paul Vegas
BREAKDOWN: How Wirtz's record fee will be paid by Liverpool
BREAKDOWN: How Wirtz's record fee will be paid by LiverpoolAction Plus
Liverpool are paying a clear &pound;100m up front to land Bayer Leverkusen star Florian Wirtz.

The Germany international joins the Reds for a British record fee, with the final terms settled at £116m.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The £16m in bonuses is dependent on appearances and success, including the Premier League and Champions League titles.

The move still falls short of Bayer's initial €150m (pound;127m) demands, though the Germans did reduce their price after seeing Manchester City and Bayern Munich drop out of the race due to the valuation.

The current British record was the £115m Chelsea paid Brighton two years ago for Moises Caicedo - a fee Liverpool could've paid if the Ecuador international had agreed to move to Anfield at the time.

Wirtz was set to undergo a medical at Liverpool this week, but as talks dragged on he chose to go on holiday. As such, his tests are expected to be conducted once his summer break concludes.

Mentions
Premier LeagueWirtz FlorianCaicedo MoisesLiverpoolBayer LeverkusenBayern MunichBrightonChelseaManchester CityBundesligaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Bayern Munich chief Eberl: We wouldn't pay what Liverpool are for Wirtz
Liverpool rival Bayern Munich for PSG winger Barcola
Neville reveals Slot deserves to sign Wirtz: He waited 12 months for a player to sign!