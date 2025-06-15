Hamann: Wirtz will be good for Liverpool; better option than Musiala

Former Liverpool midfielder Didi Hamann is convinced Florian Wirtz will prove a big hit at Anfield.

Liverpool have had an offer rising to £116m accepted by Bayer for the Germany attacker.

“I think he’s the best player we’ve (Germany) got," Hamann said. "And he’s... well, obviously he won’t be cheap, but I think he’s a player who makes other players better.

“(Fellow Germany international Jamal) Musiala likes to dribble, he likes to play on his own. But Wirtz is somebody, because if you look at the team now, (Jeremie) Frimpong, I think he’s valued at £40m, he’s coming for, he came to Leverkusen for probably half the money.

"And part of the reason why all the team is now worth probably a double of what they were worth before is Wirtz, because he brings them into play.

“He’s got a great eye for his teammates, he’s got a brilliant touch, he can finish himself. And he always got an eye for the pass. And obviously, one thing is seeing the pass, the other thing is executing. But he does both.

"For me, he’s in the position; he’s probably the best player in Europe at the moment. And he played in a team that finished, well, they were 16th or 17th when Alonso took over. So they end up winning the league the season after, this year they finished second."

Chasing more success

Hamann continued: “And part of the reason, or the biggest reason, is Florian Wirtz. And if he comes to a team, which is even better than Leverkusen, I think it could be a perfect match. And I don’t think it will take too long, if he does come here, which I think he will, before the punters love him here.

“And the thing, why I think he will be a success, is that he can look after himself. He’s like a street kid. So he won’t shirk a challenge.

"He will be looked after by his teammates, I’m pretty sure, because he will be one of the main players next season. But if he needs to, he can look after himself. And he won’t be worried, he won’t be afraid of any physical presence shown against him.”