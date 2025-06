Manchester City are yet to receive any offers for Jack Grealish.

Left out of their Club World Cup squad, City have transfer-listed Grealish for the summer market.

Advertisement Advertisement

But BBC Sport says no offers have yet been received by City for the midfielder.

Bayer Leverkusen, Newcastle, Everton and former club Aston Villa have been linked with Grealish, though no bids have yet been made.

For their part, City are willing to sell for £40m.