Liverpool defender Alexander-Arnold: I want to be the best right-back to ever play football

Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold says he wants to leave the game with the legacy of being football's greatest ever fullback.

Alexander-Arnold admits he has big ambitions for himself and his career.

He said, "What matters is what you give to the game and whether you reach your full potential.

"I want to be remembered as a football legend, someone who changed the game. That's the main thing I have: 'don't play the game; change the game'.

"I want to leave as a legacy to be the best right-back who ever played football. I have to shoot for the stars and I think that's where I can reach my ceiling."