Liverpool defender Alexander-Arnold lays out his career ambitions

Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold has laid out his career ambitions.

With his contract running down, the fullback continues to be linked with Real Madrid.

Asked his ultimate goals, Alexander-Arnold told Sky Sports: “Winning a World Cup with England – that would be immense and change the game, but I’d say win a Ballon d’Or, because I believe I can. I want to be the first full-back to ever do it.

“I believe it. Some people may call me deluded, but I believe I can.”

Asked how he’d like to be thought of in 20 years’ time, Alexander-Arnold said: “A legend of football. Someone who changed the game – that’s the main thing that I have: ‘don’t play the game, change the game’. So that’s the legacy I want to have: being the greatest right-back to ever play football, if I’m honest. I know that there’s been so many out there, but I’ve got to reach for the stars and that’s where I believe my ceiling can go.”

He added: “It doesn’t matter how many trophies and medals you win, it matters about what you’ve given to the game and whether you’ve achieved your full potential. I’ve heard potential thrown around my name since I was six… if you reach that potential and you know you’ve given it everything to maximise it and be the player you know you can be, which is one of the best ever, then you’ll be happy. It doesn’t matter how many trophies you win, I guess.”