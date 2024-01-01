Liverpool hero Aldridge: Alexander-Arnold proved his defensive quality in victory over Chelsea

Liverpool hero John Aldridge says Trent Alexander-Arnold proved his defensive qualities in victory over Chelsea on Sunday.

Aldridge insists the fullback silenced his doubters in the 2-1 win.

He wrote for the Liverpool Echo: "Sunday was further proof that those who think Trent Alexander-Arnold can’t defend are talking nonsense. Trent had some major tests against Chelsea, with the Londoners having spent an awful lot of money on a succession of really good wingers.

"You can’t deal with those without being able to defend. Trent did really well up against Jadon Sancho in the first half, while Sancho’s replacement Pedro Neto is a real livewire who can go beyond any Premier League full-back.

"But because it is Trent, the one time it happened, people want to magnify it. Why not make more of a deal of all his good defensive moments against Chelsea?

"Both Trent and Andy Robertson had one or two moments in attack, but otherwise they didn’t venture forward as much as they would have done under Jurgen Klopp. But defensively the pair – similar to Joe Gomez late on – were excellent.

"We aren’t getting to see Trent push forward as much as he would probably like, but he has to balance that up with what the manager wants from him."