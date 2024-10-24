Liverpool told: Trent is gone - he's off to Real Madrid

Former Tottenham and Aston Villa boss Tim Sherwood believes Trent Alexander-Arnold will leave Liverpool next year.

Off contract in June, the Liverpool fullback is a target for Real Madrid as they seek a successor for injured captain Dani Carvajal.

For Sherwood, it's clear that Alexander-Arnold will be unable to resist Real's approach.

He said, "I think Trent is gone.

"Once Real Madrid come looking for you... he has won everything at the club and has been a great servant, but there is no chance of keeping him now."