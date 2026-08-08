Liverpool change Djed Spence transfer plan amid injury crisis

Liverpool have reportedly changed their mind over a £35M transfer swoop for Tottenham defender Djed Spence.

Spence is on course to return for preseason training in the coming days, following England's run to the 2026 FIFA World Cup semi-finals, and the 25-year-old faces a call on his future in North London.

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Pedro Porro signed a contract extension before the World Cup with Destiny Udogie and Andy Robertson expected to be ahead of him in Roberto De Zerbi's thinking at left-back.

Liverpool are on the hunt for defensive reinforcements following the departures of Robertson and Ibrahima Konate after the 2025/26 season - with the 2025 PL champions in talks with Barcelona over a loan move to Anfield.

Conor Bradley remans a long-term absentee and Jeremie Frimpong has struggled for fitness during the Reds preseason tour of the USA.

Serie A duo Inter and AC Milan have both been linked with offers, but despite Liverpool's clear need for numbers at the back, reports from the Liverpool Echo indicate they will not pursue Spence.

Andoni Iraola is more focused on securing a replacement for Mohamed Salah, on the right of Liverpool's attack, with the Spaniard confident his defensive options can hold out until at least the January transfer window.