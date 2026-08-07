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Liverpool agree shock loan deal for Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo

Liverpool agree shock loan deal for Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo
Liverpool agree shock loan deal for Barcelona defender Ronald AraujoDavid Aliaga/NurPhoto / Shutterstock Editorial / Profimedia

Liverpool have reportedly agreed a surprise loan deal with Barcelona for defender Ronald Araujo.

Liverpool’s lack of defensive depth has been well reported, following the exit of Ibrahima Konate to Real Madrid, Virgil van Dijk and Jeremy Jacquet are their only fit options.

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Van Dijk isn’t expected to be part of their pre-season squad until Liverpool return from their tour of the USA early this month.

On the other hand, Jacquet has only just returned from a serious shoulder injury, and his still on his way to returning to full fitness.

Giovanni Leoni is recovering from his ACL tear and will miss the start of the Premier League season, with Joe Gomez also out after another injury setback in the 4-2 pre-season win over Sunderland.

Now, according to Fabrizio Romano, Liverpool have decided to address their defensive injury crisis with a loan move for Barcelona’s Araujo.

The 27-year-old has fallen down the pecking order at the Camp Nou, starting just 11 of his 24 LaLiga games last season.

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Premier LeagueRonald AraujoVirgil van DijkJeremy JacquetLiverpoolBarcelonaLaLigaFootball transfers

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