Tottenham "in direct talks with Cody Gakpo’s camp" as Liverpool prepare to offload winger

Tottenham are set to make a move for Cody Gakpo this summer as Liverpool's consider selling.

Gakpo grabbed 9 goals and 6 assists in 52 appearances last season after what was a very poor campaign from the Dutchman who many fans have called to leave the side.

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Ibrahim Mbaye and Bradley Barcola are at the top of Liverpool’s transfer list for manager Andoni Iraola who has already brought in Victor Munoz from Osasuna.

Gakpo is open to joining Spurs according to reports, a rare move between Premier League rivals but one that could suit the Reds as they build funds for two world-class wingers.

Tottenham are said to admire his versatility, as he can play on the left or through the middle, making him an exciting target.

Speaking on the deal this week, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano stated that the North London side chasing Gakpo who Liverpool must make a decision on soon.

“Tottenham are in direct talks with Cody Gakpo’s camp over possible move this summer, after approaches revealed in July.

“Deal depends on Liverpool decision; doors closed back in July but now could depend on financial package/Barcola pursuit. #THFC are trying.”

With Gakpo previously touted for a move worth upwards of £60M, Liverpool could be handed a substantial fee for the winger whose career on Merseyside looks to have come to an end.

Tottenham are also alleged to be chasing Manchester City’s Savinho, which may then block Gakpo’s move in what is a fast-moving saga between the Premier League’s top sides.