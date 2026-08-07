Arsenal are reportedly ready to rival fellow Premier League giants Man United in the race to sign Inter Milan forward Pio Esposito.

The 21-year-old is Italy’s latest in a long line of striker hopes having broken into Inter’s first team last season, with seven goals and three assists in 35 Serie A games, 15 of which have been starts.

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According to The Sun, Esposito has caught the attention of Premier League duo Arsenal and Man United.

The report adds that the two clubs sent scouts to watch him during Inter’s pre-season derby with AC Milan in Perth on Wednesday (April 5).

Inter are keen on extending his contract at the club, but may be willing to sell for a fee of around £73 million.