Barcelona are reportedly open to selling young midfielder Tommy Marques with Premier League Man City interested.

According to Mundo Deportivo, the 19-year-old looks increasingly likely to leave Barcelona before the summer transfer window closes.

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It’s understood that Barcelona have already held discussion with Marques over a move away, with the Catalans looking to include a buyback clause.

Premier League side Man City are interested in him and would likely ship him out on loan to sister club Girona in order to give him more first-team experience.

Barcelona’s decision to pursue City superstar Rodri has directly impacted Marques’ future at the club, with Portuguese side Braga also interested.