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Barcelona open to selling midfield sensation as Man City circle

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Barcelona open to selling midfield sensation as Man City circleREUTERS

Barcelona are reportedly open to selling young midfielder Tommy Marques with Premier League Man City interested.

According to Mundo Deportivo, the 19-year-old looks increasingly likely to leave Barcelona before the summer transfer window closes.

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It’s understood that Barcelona have already held discussion with Marques over a move away, with the Catalans looking to include a buyback clause.

Premier League side Man City are interested in him and would likely ship him out on loan to sister club Girona in order to give him more first-team experience.

Barcelona’s decision to pursue City superstar Rodri has directly impacted Marques’ future at the club, with Portuguese side Braga also interested.

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Premier LeagueTommy MarquesBarcelonaManchester CityLaLigaFootball transfers