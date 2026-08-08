Liverpool show support for Iraola with loan move for Barcelona's Araujo

Liverpool have made a statement of early support for Andoni Iraola by moving to sign Ronald Araujo on loan from Barcelona, ensuring their new head coach is not left short of defensive options at the start of his reign.

The approach comes after Liverpool's boss identified the need to strengthen their backline ahead of the new Premier League campaign, determined not to face an unnecessary problem during the opening weeks of the season.

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Araujo’s arrival is somewhat of a surprise given he was not previously viewed as an obvious Liverpool target - but defensive reinforcement had increasingly become an area under consideration behind the scenes.

As our Flashscore sources indicated earlier this week, Liverpool had begun exploring the possibility of adding a centre-back who could also provide cover at right-back - and the Barcelona defender fits that profile.

The club’s public position had been that there would be no rush into unexpected late deals. Liverpool were prepared to remain patient and wait for key players to return to fitness, rather than enter the market simply for the sake of adding depth.

However, insiders indicated that the situation was evolving, as concerns grew over their defensive options heading into the new season. They quickly moved to alleviate their worries by moving for 27-year-old Araujo on an initial temporary deal.

Liverpool had been waiting on Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, Conor Bradley, Jeremy Jacquet and Giovanni Leoni to fully return to the side, but their 4-2 pre-season defeat to Leeds United last weekend prompted fresh discussions about whether they could afford to show continued patience.

While the result itself was not considered a crisis, it did raise questions internally about how the team could begin the Premier League campaign if they remained short of options.

We understand Iraloa made it clear that he did not want Liverpool entering the season in a vulnerable manner, particularly with an opportunity to make a fast start.

Liverpool open their campaign against Newcastle United, Nottingham Forest, Ipswich Town and Fulham, and the club see those fixtures as a chance to build momentum immediately.

By moving for Araujo, Liverpool's hierarchy have shown they are willing to back their new manager and provide him with the tools needed to compete from day one.

The Barcelona defender’s ability to play both centrally and at right-back provides valuable flexibility, while also easing the pressure on the squad while out-of-condition players return.

Araujo’s arrival is not simply a defensive addition - it is a clear message that Liverpool want Iraola's new era to begin on the front foot.