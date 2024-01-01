Tribal Football
Liverpool boss Slot delighted with Chiesa performance for Cup win

Liverpool boss Arne Slot was pleased by the quality his side showed in midweek.

The Reds took on West Ham United in the Carabao Cup third round, battering the Hammers.

After a 5-1 win, Slot reflected on the result and new signing Federico Chiesa's performance.

He told reporters: “It was pleasing to see that he could already play 60 minutes because I think I said in the last press conference he hasn't played a lot, maybe hasn't played hardly any minutes in the last three or four months. 

“So, for him it is important that apart from getting more match fitness, he has to have playing minutes - and that's what he got today. He assisted, although it was a shot on target that provided Diogo for a goal, worked really hard and I think it is normal he is not already in the top of his ability. 

“He has to get used to the club, he has to get used to his teammates, he has to adjust to the playing style. It was very good to see how match fit he already is so we can use him if we need him.”

