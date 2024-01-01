Liverpool pair Jones, Jota happy with Cup rout

Tribal Football
Liverpool pair Jones, Jota happy with Cup routAction Plus
Liverpool stars Diogo Jota and Curtis Jones spoke of their delight at securing a big win in midweek.

The Reds were rampant at home against West Ham United in the Carabao Cup.

Now through to the fourth round thanks to the 5-1 win, Jota and Jones hope they can go all the way to lift the trophy.

On the game being comfortable, Jota stated: “Maybe not. I think the result says so but the game was completely different – we scored a couple of goals now towards the end and when they were down to 10 men. I think they made it hard for us (before then), they kept the ball, it was a good game in general and we are just happy to go through.”

Jones on getting in the team for the game: “Yeah, I’m just a lad who always wants to play. It’s been hard, I’ve had an injury but now I’m back and I’m playing games with a smile on my face.”

On retaining the trophy, Jota added: “Yeah, it’s hard but we want to do it again. Obviously, we are the reigning champions and we want to progress.”

