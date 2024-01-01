Liverpool pair Jones, Jota happy with Cup rout

Liverpool stars Diogo Jota and Curtis Jones spoke of their delight at securing a big win in midweek.

The Reds were rampant at home against West Ham United in the Carabao Cup.

Now through to the fourth round thanks to the 5-1 win, Jota and Jones hope they can go all the way to lift the trophy.

On the game being comfortable, Jota stated: “Maybe not. I think the result says so but the game was completely different – we scored a couple of goals now towards the end and when they were down to 10 men. I think they made it hard for us (before then), they kept the ball, it was a good game in general and we are just happy to go through.”

Jones on getting in the team for the game: “Yeah, I’m just a lad who always wants to play. It’s been hard, I’ve had an injury but now I’m back and I’m playing games with a smile on my face.”

On retaining the trophy, Jota added: “Yeah, it’s hard but we want to do it again. Obviously, we are the reigning champions and we want to progress.”