Cresswell thanks West Ham fans after Liverpool thrashing

West Ham United fullback Aaron Cresswell thanked the supporters last night.

The Hammers were resoundingly beaten away from home in the Carabao Cup.

They lost 5-1 to Liverpool at Anfield on Wednesday night, with 6,000 away fans making the trip.

“I thought we started the game really brightly," Cresswell said post-game.

“We knew it was going to be a tough game coming here (to Anfield), but it was one we were ready for. The manager made a lot of changes, and the lads were right up for it. It’s a disappointing night with the outcome, but I thought for the first 60 minutes we were right in the game. I would have to watch the goals back, but I think the first one might’ve been offside.

“When you’re away at Liverpool and go 1-0 up, and if Jean-Clair (Tobido’s) header goes in, then it’s a different game, but to concede straight away is disappointing. It’s an old cliché, but we’ve got to move on now and take the positives tonight. Sometimes the decisions (for penalties) go and sometimes they don’t. The sending off didn’t help, but we’ve got to move forward.

“We’re all absolutely gutted with the result because of the support we had. There were just under 6,000 fans here tonight, which is incredible, but we will do our best to improve and start turning things around."