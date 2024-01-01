Liverpool boss Slot admits Jota importance after 2-goal blast

Liverpool boss Arne Slot has given his insight into keeping Diogo Jota fit.

The Reds have long viewed Jota as being one of the best natural finishers in the team.

However, he has been absent through injury for large portions of the past couple of seasons.

Asked about Jota after a 5-1 win over West Ham in the Carabao Cup, Slot stated: “Rotate. I think we are trying to manage his minutes like the others in the best possible way, but we also try to prepare them during the week and during the first months of pre-season to prepare them for so many games in the Premier League.

“Sometimes there are small margins, sometimes you can be unlucky as well. If you saw what happened with Rodri, that is so, so unlucky for him. It's trying to prepare them in the best possible way, but in the end you need a bit of luck as well.

“What the players can do is be as professional as possible, live in the best possible way for their career and I think that's what they've done until now and what they are doing at the moment - and we, as a staff, try to prepare them in the best possible way to go without injuries through this period.”