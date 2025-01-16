Liverpool favourites to sign Bournemouth's Kerkez who greatly admires Slot
Liverpool are said to be at the front of the chase to sign Milos Kerkez this summer.
The Bournemouth left-back has been hugely impressive and will likely move on in the off-season.
Per I paper, Manchester United and Liverpool are the two teams with the strongest interest.
Given their respective league positions at present, Kerkez wants to move to Merseyside.
He is a huge admirer of Arne Slot at Liverpool and would love to play for the club.
The 21-year-old Hungarian also wants to leave the Cherries only for a club that can win trophies.