Liverpool favourites to sign Bournemouth's Kerkez who greatly admires Slot

Ansser Sadiq
Liverpool are said to be at the front of the chase to sign Milos Kerkez this summer.

The Bournemouth left-back has been hugely impressive and will likely move on in the off-season.

Per I paper, Manchester United and Liverpool are the two teams with the strongest interest.

Given their respective league positions at present, Kerkez wants to move to Merseyside.

He is a huge admirer of Arne Slot at Liverpool and would love to play for the club.

The 21-year-old Hungarian also wants to leave the Cherries only for a club that can win trophies.

