Kerkez makes Bournemouth transfer decision

Paul Vegas
Milos Kerkez is happy where he is at Bournemouth.

While attracting enquiries from Manchester United and Liverpool, the Hungary left-back won't force a move away during the January market.

Sky Deutschland's Florian Plettenberg is reporting: "Understand that Milos Kerkez will remain at Bournemouth during this winter transfer window, despite interest from Manchester United and other clubs. 

"That is the clear trend. A transfer in the summer is likely. 

"The 21-y/o left-back is under contract until 2028."

