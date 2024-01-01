Liverpool, Bayern Munich target Tah: I will leave Bayer Leverkusen next summer

Bayer Leverkusen defender Jonathan Tah has announced he won't consider new contract talks with the German champions.

Tah's current deal runs to the end of this season and he is being linked with Bayern Munich and Liverpool, where they see him as a successor for captain Virgil van Dijk.

In an interview with Süddeutschen Zeitung, Tah said: "I have been at Leverkusen for nine years, I experienced all the ups and downs here and the highlight was the fantastic last season where we won almost everything. It couldn't have been better And that's why I thought: If I extend my contract at Leverkusen now, at 28, it means I'll be playing here until around the age of 35.

"A football career is short, and therefore it has always been my idea to get as much as possible out of it. I simply want to utilize the potential that exists in my career. And this summer I had a feeling that now is the time to look at something new - right now, after this extremely successful season. I did what a player can do: communicate my wishes clearly and openly. But after that, the player has nothing to say - and then the clubs have to come to an agreement.

"No, my decision is as clear as it was before. I will not be renewing my contract - for the career reasons I mentioned earlier. I still have a contract until 2025, and until then I will give everything for Leverkusen."

Tah, however, does not want to say whether it will be Bayern Munich next season.

"Good question (laughter). We'll see. I'm not really thinking about it yet, I have a season with Bayer Leverkusen ahead of me," he added.