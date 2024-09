Liverpool spy Bosman chance for Bayer Leverkusen defender Tah

Liverpool are ready to get serious about Bayer Leverkusen defender Jonathan Tah.

BILD's Christian Falk is reporting Tah has been identified by Liverpool as a successor for captain Virgil van Dijk.

Van Dijk's contract with Liverpool now has less than 12 months to run.

Tah's deal is also up in the summer of 2025, as such he can commit to pre-contract terms from January 1.

Liverpool are watching developments closely, but will face competition from Bayern Munich.