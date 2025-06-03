Bayern Munich, Liverpool interested in AC Milan attacker Leao

Tribal Football
Carlos Volcano
Bayern Munich and Liverpool are interested in AC Milan attacker Rafael Leao.

TMW says both giants have been encouraged by suggestions Leao is unsettled and ready to leave Milan this summer.

Interest from the Saudi Pro League has arrived, with Al-Hilal, Al Nassr and Al-Ittihad all keen.

However, Bayern and Liverpool have also made their move in recent days. Indeed, a meeting between Bayern and Leao's camp has been held in recent days.

Liverpool, meanwhile, are also interested and have learned Milan would seek to sell for €130m this summer.

At Milan, Leao is on €6.5m-a-year, while from Saudi Arabia, he has an offer of €25m-a-year on the table.

