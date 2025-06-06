Arsenal chief Berta in talks to hire Tognozzi

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Action Plus
Arsenal are in talks to hire Matteo Tognozzi.

The former Juventus scout moved to Granada last year to become their sporting director. He has been linked with a return to Juve and also AC Milan this summer.

However, the Mirror says Tognozzi is in talks with new Arsenal technical director Andrea Berta to become his assistant.

Tognozzi would arrive as a replacement for Jason Ayto, who left Arsenal last month after 10 years.

Ayto had stepped up as caretaker technical director last season after Edu's resignation and before Berta's arrival.

