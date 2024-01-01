Tribal Football
Liverpool approach Bologna for Calafiori
Liverpool have approached Bologna for Riccardo Calafiori.

The defender is currently with Italy at the Euros, where he has impressed in the Azzurri's two games thus far.

Calafiori is expected to leave Bologna after the tournament and the Athletic says Liverpool have made contact with the Serie A club to register their interest.

Liverpool are in the market for a new centre-half addition this summer and Calafiori is one of several targets under consideration.

Juventus are also in contact with Bologna for the 22 year-old.

