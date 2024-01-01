Capello declares Liverpool target Calafiori 'just like Ramos'

Former England coach Fabio Capello has likened Bologna defender Riccardo Calafiori to Spain great Sergio Ramos.

Calafiori is interesting Liverpool this summer.

Capello told La Gazzetta dello Sport: "If I have to compare the Bologna defender to a player from the past, the first thought goes to a young Sergio Ramos.

“In 2006/07, in my second stint on the Real Madrid bench, I coached the Spaniard, who had arrived the previous season from Sevilla.

“Calafiori, just like Ramos, transformed from a full-back into a centre-back. And I can assure you that Sergio Ramos, as nasty as we remember him now, became that way over time.”