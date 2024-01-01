Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
Man Utd informed of PSG price for Simons
New Man Utd chief exec Berrada writes to MUST: Summer market my priority

Prem interest growing in Bologna defender Calafiori

Prem interest growing in Bologna defender Calafiori
Prem interest growing in Bologna defender Calafiori
Prem interest growing in Bologna defender CalafioriAction Plus
Bologna defender Riccardo Calafiori is being linked with a move to the Premier League.

Several English top flight clubs are said to hold a strong interest in the Italian’s signature.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Per The Athletic and DAZN, Liverpool are joined by the likes of Tottenham, West Ham, Newcastle and Brighton in the race to sign the center half.

Calafiori, who plays for Bologna, is said to be more keen on staying in his native land.

He may be inclined to move to a club such as Juventus or one of the Milan giants.

However, the wages on offer from Premier League clubs will most certainly prove tempting.

Mentions
Premier LeagueCalafiori RiccardoBolognaLiverpoolTottenhamBrightonNewcastle UtdWest HamInterJuventusSerie AFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Chelsea winger Madueke a target for Juventus
Premier League '24/25 opening round: Man City go to Chelsea; Ipswich host Liverpool
Antonio Conte named new coach of Napoli