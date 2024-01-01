Prem interest growing in Bologna defender Calafiori

Bologna defender Riccardo Calafiori is being linked with a move to the Premier League.

Several English top flight clubs are said to hold a strong interest in the Italian’s signature.

Per The Athletic and DAZN, Liverpool are joined by the likes of Tottenham, West Ham, Newcastle and Brighton in the race to sign the center half.

Calafiori, who plays for Bologna, is said to be more keen on staying in his native land.

He may be inclined to move to a club such as Juventus or one of the Milan giants.

However, the wages on offer from Premier League clubs will most certainly prove tempting.