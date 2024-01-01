Liverpool rival Man Utd for Bosman prospect Rabiot

Tribal Football
Liverpool have joined the interest in Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot.

Sportitalia says the Reds see Rabiot as a replacement for the departing Thiago Alcantara.

The France midfielder is off contract at Juve at the end of the month and has so far resisted attempts to discuss new terms.

Rabiot is said to be open to a move to Manchester United, where manager Erik ten Hag is keen.

However, Liverpool's interest could turn his head, particularly with the offer of Champions League football on the table.

