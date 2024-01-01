Tribal Football
Liverpool, Atletico Madrid eyeing RB Leipzig defender Simakan

Premier League giants Liverpool are said to have joined the race to sign Mohamed Simakan this summer

The 24-year-old defender is attracting a lot of interest, with clubs ready to swoop him up from RB Leipzig.

Per Sky Sports journalist Phillip Heinze, the Reds and Atletico Madrid are circling.

Heinze has clarified that no club has put in an offer in writing to Leipzig as yet.

However, the team is aware of interest in Simakan, who may want to leave for a bigger club.

The player has admitted recently that he is happy at the club and is willing to stay for one more season.

Premier LeagueBundesligaSimakan MohamedLiverpoolRB LeipzigAtl. MadridLaLigaFootball Transfers
