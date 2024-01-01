Heitinga in line for controversial coaching role at Liverpool

Former Everton defender John Heitinga is set for a controversial coaching move.

The ex-Netherlands defender is being added to the backroom staff of Liverpool manager Arne Slot.

While he spent many years as a Toffee, Heitinga has no issues with working for their most bitter of rivals.

Per Liverpool Echo, other moves have been made to shore up Slot’s backroom staff.

Ruben Peeters will be the club's head of performance, while Fabian Otte has come in as the new head of goalkeeping.

Speaking about Otte's role to LFCTV last week, Slot said: "I gave a few weeks off but he said he wanted to come as soon as he could. So he is already in now after one week of holiday. That is what you like to see.

"Having holidays is important as well, but you like to see staff members and players want to come in as early as they can, join the team and help us for hopefully for a very good season.

"I don’t know if it’s the exact right word to use in English but most importantly is finding the bridge between the youth academy and the first team. Doing a lot of one-on-one meetings with the players as well, and of course helping us during the training sessions.

"He is just a member of our staff, maybe a bit more focused on the players that are in between the U21s and the first team, but he has an analyst background as well as being an assistant coach so we’re going to use him in every department."