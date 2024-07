Ex-Everton defender Heitinga confirms Liverpool talks

Former Everton defender Johnny Heitinga has confirmed talks with Liverpool.

Heitinga is available after leaving West Ham at the end of last season, having been part of former manager David Moyes' coaching staff.

He is now being lined up by Arne Slot for a move to Liverpool.

And he confirmed to De Telegraaf: "I’m in talks with Liverpool.

“All I can say now is that I have been approached and that my agent Rob Jansen and I are in discussions.”