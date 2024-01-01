Leicester City sign Fatawu on permenant deal

Leicester City have wrapped up a deal for Ghana international Abdul Fatawu from Sporting Lisbon.

The winger was on loan at the Foxes last season, helping them gain Premier League promotion.

Now he has signed a permanent deal that will see him spend the next few years at the club.

Leicester had an option to buy Fatawu within the loan agreement from Sporting last year.

Speaking to the club's official site Fatawu said: “I feel amazing. It’s so good to be back and I’m just back to focus again for next season.

"I feel so much motivation to be in the Premier League. It’s something new to me.

"I’m going to go hard for that, with the team. I can’t wait to see. I’ve missed them so much.

"They are like a family now. I didn’t think I’d miss some of them, but when I went away, I was really missing them!"