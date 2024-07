Leicester encouraged in pursuit of Juventus attacker Soule

Leicester City have been encouraged in their pursuit of Juventus attacker Matias Soule.

The Foxes are haggling with Juve over the Argentina international.

Leicester's latest offer was for €30m, with Juve demanding €35m to sell.

But a compromise could yet be reached as Sky Italia says Juve need the funds to move for Atalanta midfielder Teun Koopmeiners.

For his part, Soule has assured he is willing to leave for Leicester if the two clubs can find an agreement.