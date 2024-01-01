Prem trio alerted as Braithwaite buys out Espanyol contract

Martin Braithwaite has bought out the final year of his contract at Espanyol.

The 33 year-old is now a free agent after triggering the option, which was confirmed by Espanyol on Sunday evening.

Braithwaite helped Espanyol win promotion back to LaLiga last season, but fell out with management in the final weeks of the campaign.

The Dane has recently been linked with Premier League trio Everton, Southampton and Leicester City.

Braithwaite scored 22 goals and made three assists in 43 games in the Segunda Division last season.