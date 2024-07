Crystal Palace make opening bid for Sporting CP attacker Edwards

Crystal Palace have made an opening bid for Sporting CP attacker Marcus Edwards.

Palace see Edwards as a replacement for new Bayern Munich signing Michael Olise.

Advertisement Advertisement

A Bola says Palace have had an opening offer of €15m rejected by Sporting.

The Lisbon giants are seeking closer to €25m to sell the attacking midfielder.

Former Tottenham trainee Edwards has a deal at Sporting to 2026.