Leicester boss Van Nistelrooy: Why facing Newcastle brings back special memories

Leicester City boss Ruud van Nistelrooy admits the prospect of facing Newcastle United brings back warm memories.

Van Nistelrooy played for Newcastle legend Sir Bobby Robson at PSV Eindhoven before his move to Manchester United.

"The memory I have of Newcastle is Sir Bobby Robson," said Van Nistelrooy. "Leading up to this game, my thoughts went back to the year I had with him at PSV. He was a wonderful man and thinking of him makes me smile. I will go there with that thought.

"Football, he was always talking about getting better and improving. You cannot control everything. But to be a team and what it's like to be a team. The sense of humour he mixed in to motivate the players. It was amazing. Fight and spirit and emotion and being the best you can be."

The Dutchman also stated: "I need all my time and energy to focus on my own team.

"I looked at Newcastle and know how strong they are. We don't focus on where they are in the league, but the potential of where they can be. It's a great squad. We have to be spot on to get a good game.

"They're offensive threats, with Alexander Isak and Anthony Gordon and the midfield power they have with Joelinton and Bruno Guimaraes. They've got many options and it's a good opportunity to continue to grow ourselves."

