Tribal Football
Most Read
Saha says Pogba wants to return to Man Utd to help midfield crisis
Man Utd, Man City alerted as Sporting CP board considers instant Gyokeres sale
REVEALED: Ashworth's manager shortlist snubbed by Man Utd top brass
Guardiola set to give new Man City wonderkid a chance after Jan rethink

Ex-Chelsea midfielder Van Ginkel not giving up on career

Paul Vegas
Ex-Chelsea midfielder Van Ginkel not giving up on career
Ex-Chelsea midfielder Van Ginkel not giving up on careerVitesse
Marco van Ginkel remains determined to find himself a new club.

Having left Chelsea for PSV in 2021, the Holland midfielder is now a free agent after coming off contract at Vitesse, but is struggling to find a new club.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He told Voetbal International: "I've never experienced this before, it's a strange situation.

"Now a little is starting to happen again, and there will probably be opportunities for January.

"I had opportunities (this summer), But not the right ones. I was a pretty picky one. Now I have become more calm about it."

 

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play

Mentions
Premier Leaguevan Ginkel MarcoChelseaPSVVitesseEredivisieFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Sao Paulo coach Zubeldia confirms talks with ex-Chelsea star Oscar
The Insider - Rudy Galetti: Inter Milan plan big Jan market; Liverpool turn to Frimpong; Jaissle on West Ham list
Chelsea make Dewsbury-Hall available for January