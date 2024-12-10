Ex-Chelsea midfielder Van Ginkel not giving up on career

Marco van Ginkel remains determined to find himself a new club.

Having left Chelsea for PSV in 2021, the Holland midfielder is now a free agent after coming off contract at Vitesse, but is struggling to find a new club.

He told Voetbal International: "I've never experienced this before, it's a strange situation.

"Now a little is starting to happen again, and there will probably be opportunities for January.

"I had opportunities (this summer), But not the right ones. I was a pretty picky one. Now I have become more calm about it."

