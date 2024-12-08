Liverpool boss Slot urged to consider PSV attacker Saibari

Liverpool boss Arne Slot has been urged to consider PSV Eindhoven attacker midfielder Ismael Saibari.

The Morocco international has hit a rich seam of form in recent weeks.

And Hans Kraay Jr, speaking with PSV chief Earnie Stewart on Goedemorgen Eredivisie, raised the idea of Liverpool moving for Saibari: "I can imagine that Slot, which has not yet brought players from the Netherlands, just thinks of: you know, we want to pay forty million (euros) for that. Can he be picked up then?"

Stewart responded: "No!

"You are putting down hypothetical things and I have to respond to that, but it doesn't make much sense.

"If they ever come to the table, we'll consider it..."

