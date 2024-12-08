Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Liverpool boss Slot urged to consider PSV attacker Saibari
Liverpool boss Arne Slot has been urged to consider PSV Eindhoven attacker midfielder Ismael Saibari.

The Morocco international has hit a rich seam of form in recent weeks.

And Hans Kraay Jr, speaking with PSV chief Earnie Stewart on Goedemorgen Eredivisie, raised the idea of Liverpool moving for Saibari: "I can imagine that Slot, which has not yet brought players from the Netherlands, just thinks of: you know, we want to pay forty million (euros) for that. Can he be picked up then?"

Stewart responded:  "No!

"You are putting down hypothetical things and I have to respond to that, but it doesn't make much sense. 

"If they ever come to the table, we'll consider it..."

 

