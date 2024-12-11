Newcastle and Liverpool to bid for PSV Eindhoven midfielder this January

Newcastle United are again set to consider a move for Johan Bakayoko.

The Belgian winger has been impressive so far this season, starring for PSV Eindhoven domestically and in the Champions League.

Advertisement Advertisement

Per The Telegraph, the 20-year-old is wanted by the Magpies, Liverpool, Everton, and Burnley.

All of these clubs will be likely to speak to PSV in the winter to assess their demands.

Bakayoko is having a very good season, managing five goals and an assist in 14 league games.

He may believe that the time is right for him to further his career in the Premier League.