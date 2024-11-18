Lampard set to sign for Coventry as head coach as he returns to management

Former Chelsea manager Frank Lampard could be in line for a return to management.

The ex-Everton and Derby County boss is the hot favorite to take charge at Coventry City.

The Championship club sacked popular manager Mark Robins earlier this season.

According to Sky Sports Germany’s Florian Plettenberg, a deal to take Lampard to Coventry may be close.

The Sky Blues are hopeful of bringing in the 46-year-old, who is still highly rated in the game.

Lampard did not enjoy success at Everton nor during a caretaker spell at Chelsea after Graham Potter’s sacking.