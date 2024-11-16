Lampard entering talks with Coventry for manager's job

Former Everton and Chelsea boss Frank Lampard is set to enter talks for the Coventry City job.

Sky Blues owner Doug King is using the international to speak to candidates for the post after sacking Mark Robins.

Lampard is due to meet with King in the coming days.

Speaking earlier this week, King said: "We've received a huge amount of CVs from high-quality people, of which Frank is one.

"We've done nothing on that process ... but clearly we're in the international break, we'll be assessing everything. We'll work out who's going to make the shortlist and we'll go from there."