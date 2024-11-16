Tribal Football
Most Read
Real Madrid make swift Ramos decision
Man Utd boss Amorim has message for young players
Vidic: Amorim won't be successful with Man Utd unless...
Son of Real Madrid president Florentino pushing for Vincius Jr sale

Van Nistelrooy to compete with Lampard for Coventry job

Paul Vegas
Van Nistelrooy to compete with Lampard for Coventry job
Van Nistelrooy to compete with Lampard for Coventry jobAction Plus
Former Manchester United coach Ruud van Nistelrooy is set to interview for the Coventry City manager's job.

Van Nistelrooy is available after being pushed out of United by new manager Ruben Amorim this week.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Talksport says the former striker has applied for the job at Coventry City .

The Championship club are in the hunt for a replacement for Mark Robins, who was sacked as manager earlier in November.

Former Chelsea midfielder Frank Lampard is also set to hold talks about the Coventry job.

The club is currently in seventeenth place in the Championship table.

Mentions
Championshipvan Nistelrooy RuudLampard FrankCoventryManchester UnitedChelseaPremier LeagueFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Lampard entering talks with Coventry for manager's job
Van Nistelrooy sends emotional farewell message to Man Utd fans
Van Nistelrooy linked with West Ham