Liverpool coach Lewtas satisfied after AC Milan stalemate in UYL
Liverpool coach Barry Lewtas was satisfied with their 0-0 draw against UEFA Youth League opponents AC Milan.

Lewtas was pleased with his players' efforts on Wednesday.

He said: "Listen it was a tough game and I think we struggled to sustain attacks but look, overall, we spoke to the boys a little bit and it's the first game of the competition, so I think we can be quite proud how we kept the ball out the other end.

"Kornel made a couple of good saves but I thought we did well, I thought we stuck at it and 0-0 away from the home in a competition like this is always a good result and I think it is something to build on.

"We still only play six games in the revamped Champions League so we still have the home and away aspects and I think it is quite nice, coming away from home and playing in a different environment, different pitches.

"But I think the home-and-away aspect is nice but playing six different teams will be really good as well. We're happy to be in it and we want to play games and as always we want to try and get through to the next round if we can."

