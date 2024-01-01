Alexander-Arnold says Liverpool are back where they belong after AC Milan victory

Trent Alexander-Arnold feels victory at San Siro was the perfect way for Liverpool to announce their return to the Champions League after missing out last season.

After dropping to the Europa League last season, the Reds arrived back amongst Europe’s elite with an impressive 3-1 win away to AC Milan on Tuesday night.

Arne Slot’s birthday started poorly with an early goal from Christian Pulisic but strikes from Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate and Dominik Szoboszlai helped the side cruise past the Italian giants.

Alexander-Arnold spoke on the iconic victory and how happy he is to be back in the Champions League.

“Amazing. I think this club belongs in the Champions League with the history that it’s had and (it was) disappointing last year not being a part of it.

“But we’re back where we belong and (there is) no better way to get this campaign started than getting a win at the San Siro – a special venue, a special stadium and an unbelievable result.”

The full-back spoke on his return after the international break and how Slot’s plans excited him after Jurgen Klopp’s departure.

“I had a short time off in the summer where after the Euros there was a little bit of time for holidays and then back into it, so I think for me it was just an excitement to work under a new manager that I had never had before, and having spoken to the manager I was excited for the plans and the way that he talked about it

“So, to get back as soon as possible and to be as fit as possible for the opening game of the season was my aim and hit the ground running and be one of the best players in the league.

“That was my aim going into it, to hit the ground running and build a great foundation for the rest of the season.”