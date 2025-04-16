Udogie set to stay at Tottenham despite interest from Man City and Juventus

Tottenham defender Destiny Udogie is set to stay at the club this summer despite links to Manchester City and Juventus.

Manchester City are keen to add to their defensive ranks under manager Pep Guardiola, who is set to lose Kyle Walker this summer. Udogie’s experience in the Premier League and his ability to play on either flank are reportedly attractive to City who are set to bid for the young defender in the coming months.

Now, according to Sky Sports journalist Florian Plettenberg Spurs will resist any bids thrown at the 22-year-old ahead of the new season.

“Understand Tottenham definitely want to keep Destiny #Udogie for the upcoming season.

“He is considered a key player in their squad planning, which is why there is currently no price tag – despite interest from several top clubs.

“Instead, the club are more likely to consider signing a back-up for the 22 y/o left-back. His contract runs until 2030.”

GIVEMESPORT revealed that Tottenham owner Daniel Levy’s stance on City interest in Udogie would mean they would have to shell out a fortune, as he does not want to improve a rival side. The Italian international has attracted attention from Juventus and Levy may be more inclined to agree a deal as Udogie has a small chance of facing his former side.