Juventus plan cash-plus-players offer for Newcastle midfielder Tonali

Juventus are ready to include players in an offer for Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali this summer.

Tuttosport says Juve want to bring the former AC Milan star back to Serie A for next season.

And Juve have been encouraged by news that Newcastle haven't closed the door on cashing in on the Italy international.

Intermediaries claim Newcastle will sell Tonali for a price of €70m or more from the end of this season.

While such a price is out of Juve's range, they hope to drive down the cash component by including Douglas Luiz and Dusan Vlahovic in their offer for the midfield ace.