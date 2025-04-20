Tribal Football
Most Read
Hansi Flick provided Robert Lewandowski injury update
Chelsea joined by giant Euro duo in Rashford pursuit
Bayer Leverkusen ace Florian Wirtz makes transfer decision
Zubimendi makes decision between Real Madrid and Arsenal

Juventus plan cash-plus-players offer for Newcastle midfielder Tonali

Paul Vegas
Juventus plan cash-plus-players offer for Newcastle midfielder Tonali
Juventus plan cash-plus-players offer for Newcastle midfielder TonaliAction Plus
Juventus are ready to include players in an offer for Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali this summer.

Tuttosport says Juve want to bring the former AC Milan star back to Serie A for next season.

Advertisement
Advertisement

And Juve have been encouraged by news that Newcastle haven't closed the door on cashing in on the Italy international.

Intermediaries claim Newcastle will sell Tonali for a price of €70m or more from the end of this season.

While such a price is out of Juve's range, they hope to drive down the cash component by including Douglas Luiz and Dusan Vlahovic in their offer for the midfield ace.

Mentions
Serie ATonali SandroVlahovic DusanDouglas LuizJuventusNewcastle UtdAC MilanPremier LeagueFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Forest learn price for Juventus defender who is open to a move away this summer
Man Utd scouting Udinese striker Lucca
Juventus plan swap bid for Newcastle midfielder Tonali